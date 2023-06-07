Mehdi Rahmati takes charge of Nassaji

Tehran Times - Mehdi Rahmati took charge of Iranian top flight football club Nassaji on Tuesday.

The 40-year-old coach replaced Spanish coach Carlos Inarejos in the Iran Professional League (IPL) team.

Nassaji, who finished in 13th last season, had also negotiated with Havadar coach Saket Elhami but finally reached an agreement with Rahmati.

Former Iran and Esteghlal goalkeeper Rahmati started his coaching career in 2020 in Padideh and led Aluminum last season.

Nassaji will represent Iran in the 2023 AFC Champions League.