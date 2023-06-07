Ricardo Sa Pinto Linked with APOEL

Tasnim – Esteghlal football team head coach Ricardo Sa Pinto has traveled to Nicosia to negotiate with the APOEL football club.

The Portuguese coach was accompanied by his compatriot Nuno Morais in the negotiation, balla.com.cy reported.

Sa Pinto took charge of Iranian football club Esteghlal last season but failed to meet the expectations in the Iranian club.

The 50-year-old coach has previously coached Portuguese teams Moreirense, Braga, Belenenses, Sporting Lisbon, Turkey’s Gaziantep, Brazil’s Vasco da Gama, Poland’s Legia, and Belgian side Standard Liege.