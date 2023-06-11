Esteghlal confirm negotiations with ex-Real Madrid Coach López Caro

PLDC - Tehran’s Esteghlal FC confirmed preliminary negotiations to hire Spanish coach Juan Ramón López Caro for managing the team.

The giants announced the news in an official statement on Sunday, noting that the coach is set to visit Tehran and facilities of the team.

Juan Ramón López Caro is a Spanish football manager who has coached several teams in Spain and abroad. He is best known for managing Real Madrid in La Liga for six months in 2005–06. He has also worked as the manager of the Spain under-21 team from 2008 to 2010. In recent years, he has moved to the Middle East and Asia, where he has managed the national teams of Saudi Arabia and Oman, as well as the Chinese clubs Dalian Yifang and Shenzhen FC. He is currently without a club.

Esteghlal parted ways with Portuguese coach Ricardo Sá Pinto last week after the team failed to win any trophy this season.

Other Iranian coaches, including Javad Nekounam, have also been linked with the job.