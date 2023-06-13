Wolves Eye Mehdi Taremi: Report

Tasnim – Wolverhampton Wanderers have reportedly shown an interest in signing Mehdi Taremi.

The piece comes from Portuguese newspaper Record, who wrote about the Dragons’ desire to keep the player in the squad this summer.

It’s claimed that even though Porto is in need of sales, it’s trying its best to hold Taremi, unless it receives an offer it can’t refuse.

The mention of Wolves comes in a paragraph where Record says the striker is ‘ready to postpone’ his dream of playing in the Premier League.

Serie A giant AC Milan is another team has set its sight on signing Taremi.

Milan is reportedly looking for a striker as Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s replacement.