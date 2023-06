Veisi to Remain as Sanat Naft Coach

Tasnim – Abdollah Veisi will extend deal with Sanat Naft, the Iranian football club announced on Friday.

The 51-year-old coach replaced Brazilian coach Edson Tavares in March and saved the team from relegation.

Sanat Naft, Naft Masjed Soleyman and Mes Kerman were among the struggling teams in Iran Professional League (IPL) last season.

Veisi, who has already worked in Esteghlal Khuzestan, Naft Masjed Soleyman, Paykan and Foolad, will take charge of Sanat Naft in the 23rd edition of IPL.