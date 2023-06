Mojtaba Hosseini Named Aluminum Coach: IPL

Tasnim – Mojtaba Hosseini was named as the new head coach of the Iranian football club Aluminum on Sunday.

The 49-year-old coach has penned a one-year deal with the Arak-based football club.

Hosseini led Paykan last season, where the team finished in 11th place in the Iran Professional League (IPL) 16-team table.

He replaced Mehdi Rahmati in Aluminum.

Rahmati was appointed as Nassaji coach in early June.