Esteghlal appoint Javad Nekounam as head coach

Tehran Times - Esteghlal football club appointed former Iran captain Javad Nekounam as their new head coach on Wednesday.

Nekounam started his coaching career in 2017 when he took charge of the first-tier Khooneh be Khooneh.

He has also led Nassaji and Foolad.

The ex-Osasuna midfielder played for Esteghlal from 2012 to 2014 and scored eight goals in 44 matches for the Blues.

Nekounam was a member of Iran national football team from 2000 to 2015 and represented Team Melli in the 2006 and 2014 FIFA World Cups.

The 42-year-old coach replaced Portuguese trainer Ricardo Sa Pinto, who parted ways with Esteghlal at the end of the season.

Nekounam will be assisted by former Esteghlal players Mehdi Hasheminasab and Kianoush Rahmati.