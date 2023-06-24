Saket Elhami named Mes Rafsanjan coach: IPL

Saket Elhami  

Saket Elhami

Tehran Times - Saket Elhami was named as new head coach of Iranian top flight club Mes Rafsanjan.

The 47-year-old coach, who started his coaching career in 2017 in Nassaji, has penned a one-year deal with Rafsanjan based football club for an undisclosed fee.

Elhami replaced Mohammad Rabiei in Mes Rafsanjan.

He was shortlisted to take charge of Esteghlal football team but the Blues reached an agreement with former coach of Foolad Javad Nekounam.

Mes Rafsanjan finished in fifth place in Iran 16-team table.

Comments (0)

Rated 0 out of 5 based on 0 voters
There are no comments posted here yet

Leave your comments

  1. Posting comment as a guest. Sign up or login to your account.
Rate this post:
Reset Rating
0 Characters
Attachments (0 / 3)
Share Your Location
Top