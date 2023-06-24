Saket Elhami named Mes Rafsanjan coach: IPL

Tehran Times - Saket Elhami was named as new head coach of Iranian top flight club Mes Rafsanjan.

The 47-year-old coach, who started his coaching career in 2017 in Nassaji, has penned a one-year deal with Rafsanjan based football club for an undisclosed fee.

Elhami replaced Mohammad Rabiei in Mes Rafsanjan.

He was shortlisted to take charge of Esteghlal football team but the Blues reached an agreement with former coach of Foolad Javad Nekounam.

Mes Rafsanjan finished in fifth place in Iran 16-team table.