IPL: Khatibi Appointed Paykan Coach

Tasnim – Rasoul Khatibi was named the head coach of Paykan football club on Monday just a week after his appointment as Mes Kerman technical director.

Khatibi replaced Mojtaba Hosseini, who was appointed as Aluminum coach last week.

The 44-year-old coach had reached an agreement with first tier Mes Kerman last week but ended cooperation with the team.

Paykan finished in 12th place last season in the Iran Professional League (IPL) under the guidance of Hosseini.

Khatibi led Aluminum in 2021.