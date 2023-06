Iran Moves Up Two Places in FIFA World Ranking

Tasnim – Iran's national football team moved up two places to 22nd in the FIFA World Ranking released on Thursday.

Team Melli has recently won the 2023 CAFA Nations Cup.

Japan stayed unchanged at 20th to remain Asia's top side.

The top three is also unchanged, with reigning world champion Argentina staying ahead of France (2nd) and Brazil (3rd).

The next FIFA World Ranking will be published on July 20.