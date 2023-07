Foolad Completes Signing of Brazilian Defender Jeferson Bahia

Tasnim – Brazilian defender Jeferson Bahia joined Foolad football club from Mes Rafsanjan on Sunday.

The 31-year-old player, who started his playing career in Palmeiras B in 2010, has penned a two-year deal with Foolad.

Foolad, headed by Alireza Mansourian, finished in eighth place in the Iran Professional League (IPL) last season.

The Ahvaz-based football team has won the Iran league twice, in 2005 and in 2014.