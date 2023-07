Persepolis Captain Alishah Extends Deal

Tasnim – Persepolis football team captain Omid Alishah penned a two-year extension with the team on Monday.

The 31-year-old midfielder scored winning goal against Esteghlal last month in Hazfi Cup final, where the Reds won the match 2-1 in extra time.

Alishah is the first player to extend his deal with Persepolis in the new Iran Professional League (IPL) season.

Persepolis has recently completed the signing of Shahab Zahedi from Hungarian club Puskás Akadémia.