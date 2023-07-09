Persian Gulf Pro League 2023/24 fixtures released

Tehran Times - Iran’s Persian Gulf Pro League (PGPL) fixtures for the 2023/24 season have been released, and there are some eye-catching games for Matchweek 1.

The ceremony was held in Tehran’s Olympic Hotel.

In the Matchweek 1, holders Persepolis will welcome Aluminum in Tehran’s Azadi Stadium, while Esteghlal will travel to Abadan to meet Sanat Naft. Their recent match was held in Tehran in May, when the Blues were held to a 1-1 draw and missed the chance of defending their title.

In Isfahan, PGPL runners-up Sepahan will host star-studded Tractor.

Tehran derby between Persepolis and Esteghlal will be held on Matchweek 5.

A total of 16 teams will participate at the 2023/24 season.

Persepolis are defending champions and look to win the PGPL title for the ninth title.

Shams Azar and Esteghlal Khuzestan will take part in the upcoming season as the newcomers after secured promotion to the league last season.

Naft Masjed Soleyman and Mes Kerman were also relegated from the PGPL to the First Division.

Iran Professional League is the highest division of professional football in the west Asian country. It is the top-level football league in Iran since its foundation in 2001.

Since 2013, the league comprises 16 teams. The winners of PGPL and Hazfi Cup automatically qualify for the AFC Champions League group stages.

Persepolis are the most successful club with eight titles in 22 editions.