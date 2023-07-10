AC Milan enter race for Man United target Mehdi Taremi

Thepeoplesperson - AC Milan have expressed an interest in FC Porto’s Iranian striker, Mehdi Taremi.

As Gazzetta dello Sport reports, the Italian giants are interested in bringing Man United target, Taremi, to the San Siro.

The Peoples Person has previously reported that Arsenal have joined United in pursuit of the player. With AC Milan now joining the fray, United may have to act soon if they are serious about the Liga Portuguesa star.

Erik ten Hag has been in the market for a striker all summer, with names like Victor Osimhen, Randal Kolo Muani and Harry Kane all heavily linked at various points.

However, United’s search for a new goal threat appears to have been sabotaged by the limited budget that the club has to work with at the moment.

Ten Hag has had to turn his attention to less pricey alternatives, most notably, Rasmjus Højlund, over whom United are currently in negotiations with Atalanta.

The Højlund pursuit appears promising. United are reportedly preparing a £50m bid with the player having already agreed on personal terms.

Nevertheless, the Reds will want to be sure that they have an alternative if things fall through, which is where Taremi may come into the picture.

If the club cannot get Højlund at a reasonable price, Taremi may be seen as a less costly alternative.

Taremi is an experienced striker valued at just €20m – or about £18m. Last season he scored 22 goals in 33 league games and 31 in all competitions, emerging top scorer ahead of fellow United target, Gonçalo Ramos in the Portuguese league. (Stats taken from Sofascore).

United may now find themselves having to act decisively with regard to the Iranian, in order to beat off interest from Milan.

Milan are on the search for a striker to support or replace Olivier Giroud, and Taremi is the man they have identified for the job.

At 30, he will be approaching the twilight of his career, but as a late bloomer he should still be able to contribute in the present and in the near future.

Given his relatively low price tag of €20m, United could be tempted to bring him in now and postpone the search for a longer-term solution while devoting more funds to solving problems in other areas of the pitch.