Majid Hosseini Parts Ways with Kayserispor

Tasnim – Majid Hosseini parted company with Turkish club Kayserispor.

The 27-year-old center back published a post on his Instagram account, announcing he is no longer a Kayserispor player.

Hosseini made his full international debut in 2018 and represented Team Melli at the 2018 FIFA World Cup, 2019 AFC Asian Cup and 2022 FIFA World Cup.

He joined Turkish team Trabzonspor in 2018 and left the team for Kayserispor three years later.

Hosseini had previously been linked with a move to his former club Esteghlal.