Abderrazzak Hamdallah Linked with Persepolis: Report

Tasnim – Moroccan forward Abderrazzak Hamdallah has reportedly been linked with a move to Persepolis football club.

The 32-year-old forward currently plays for Saudi Professional League club Al-Ittihad.

Persepolis has parted company with Issa Alekasir and is going to terminate the contracts of Cheick Diabate and Leandro Marcos Peruchena Pereira.

Media reports suggest that Syrian forward Omar Al Somah has also been linked with the Iranian top-flight club.

Persepolis wants to defend the title in the Iran league and also bring an end to its AFC Champions League title drought.