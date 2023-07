Iran U-23 Football Team Arrives in Istanbul

Tasnim – Iran's U-23 football team arrived in Istanbul, Turkey Thursday morning.

The team, headed by Reza Enayati, will hold a 10-day training camp in the country and play three warm-up matches.

The camp will be held as part of preparation for the AFC U-23 Asian Cup Qatar 2024 Qualifiers.

Iran is drawn in Group E along with Uzbekistan (H), Hong Kong, and Afghanistan.