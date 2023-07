Spanish Forward Sergi Enrich Linked with Esteghlal: Report

Tasnim – Sergi Enrich Ametller has reportedly been linked with a move to Iranian football club Esteghlal.

Enrich, 33, has most recently played for Oviedo.

He has been a member of Spain U-19 football team and has also played in La Liga sides Mallorca, Numancia and Eibar.

Esteghlal coach Javad Nekounam has played in La Liga side Osasuna in two stints.