Milan make Taremi their priority as new talks are opened with Porto

Sempremilan - After completing the signing of Tijjani Reijnders AC Milan have made Mehdi Taremi their No.1 target for the attack and have opened new talks with Porto in recent days, a report claims.

Milan need a new striker ahead of the upcoming season as Zlatan Ibrahimovic has retired and Olivier Giroud cannot play every game from start to finish. After dropping the pursuits of Gianluca Scamacca and Alvaro Morata, they are now focused on Taremi.

According to Antonio Vitiello of MilanNews, Milan have made Taremi their No.1 choice for the attack and have opened new talks with Porto. They are aiming to lower the €20m demand and there appears to be room for negotiation.

The Porto striker scored 27 goals in the Portuguese league and Champions League last season. At the age of 30, he’s a very experienced player and he doesn’t rely on his pace either, similar to someone like Edin Dzeko.