Altay Defender Naderi to Join Tractor

Tasnim – Altay Spor left-back Mohammad Naderi has reached an agreement with Iranian football club Tractor.

The 26-year-old player started his playing career in Tractor in 2016 and joined Belgian team Kortrijk after two years.

Naderi has also played in Persepolis and Esteghlal football teams.

He joined Altay in August 2021 and scored three goals in 54 matches for the TFF First League side.