Esteghlal Eyes Roberto Torres: Report

Tasnim – Esteghlal football team has reportedly set its sight on signing Spanish winger Roberto Torres.

The 34-year-old player, who joined Foolad last season, has parted ways with the Ahvaz-based football team.

Esteghlal coach Javad Nekounam, who had been a teammate with Torres in Osasuna, is reportedly going to sign him.

Torres played for La Liga side Osasuna from 2007 to 2022.