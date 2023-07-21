Iran Remains 22nd in FIFA World Ranking

Tasnim – Iran's national football team remained in 22nd place in the latest FIFA World Ranking released on Thursday.

Japan will head into the Joint Qualification of the Asian Qualifiers for the FIFA World Cup 2026 and AFC Asian Cup Saudi Arabia 2027 draw as the continent's highest ranked team.

The Samurai Blue remained unchanged at 20 two spots ahead of Iran with Australia five spots further down in 27.

Korea Republic, at 28, also stayed in the spot it was in the previous update last month with Saudi Arabia dropping down one spot to 54, completing the top five ranked Asian sides.

Similarly, 2023 AFC Asian Cup host Qatar and China PR both dropped one spot to 59 and 80 respectively.

The next World Ranking will be published on September 21.