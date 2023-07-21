Iran Football Team to Play Bulgaria in Friendly

Tasnim – Iran national football team will play a friendly match with Bulgaria, said Mehdi Mohammad Nabi, the vice president of the Football Federation of the Islamic Republic of Iran (FFIRI).

The match will be held at the Hristo Botev Stadium in Plovdiv, the second-largest city in Bulgaria, on September 7.

Iran prepares for the 2023 AFC Asian Cup, which will be held in Doha, Qatar from January 12 to February 10, 2024.

Iran is drawn in Group C along with the United Arab Emirates, Hong Kong China, and Palestine.