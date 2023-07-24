Ittihad Kalba FC signs Mehdi Ghayedi on loan

Koora.com – Ittihad Kalba FC announced the signing of Iranian Mahdi Ghayedi until the end of next season, on a loan system from Shabab Al-Ahly Club.

The player was hired at the request of the Iranian coach of Ittihad Kalba, Farhad Majidi.

This will be the second foreign deal, after the Argentine of Slovenian origin, Andres Fomberger.

Mehdi had started his career in the stadiums with Iranjavan club season (2016-2017), and moved to play with Esteghlal Tehran from 2017 to 2021.

Then he moved to play with Shabab Al-Ahly on August 23, with a 5-year contract, and after playing one season with the Emirates club, he returned to Esteghlal to play on loan.

Ghayedi, played 29 matches for Esteghlal last season, scoring 15 goals.

He has also played with the Iranian U-20 and Olympic teams, and started his career with the senior Iranian national team in 2020, playing 10 international matches with him, and scoring two goals.