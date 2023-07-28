Two Iranian football players killed in car crash

Tehran - Two Iranian young football players were killed in two fatal car accidents within two days.

Ali Bakhshi, 18, was killed in a fatal car crash on the Fooladshahr – Isfahan Highway on Thursday.

He was a member of Iran’s Zob Ahan football club.

Sanat Naft player Mohammad Ajami was also killed in a car accident in Abadan on Tuesday.

The left winger was 18.

Iran’s Persian Gulf Pro League (PGPL) 2023/24 season will kick off on Aug. 3.

Tehran Times extends deepest sympathy to their families, loved ones, and friends over their demise.