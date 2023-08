Lucas Candido Reaches Agreement with Iran's Foolad

Tasnim - Lucas Candido Silva has reached an agreement with Iranian football club Foolad.

The 29-year-old defensive midfielder will join Foolad on a two-year contract.

The Brazilian started his playing career in Atletico Mineiro in 2013 and has also played in Brazilian clubs Vitoria and Ponte Preta.

Candido has most recently played in Emirati football club Al Dhafra.