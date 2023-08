Sardar Azmoun Sidelined for Eight Weeks

Tasnim – Bayer Leverkusen striker Sardar Azmoun will be sidelined for six to eight weeks with a left foot injury.

The Iranian international forward has sustained tendon damage.

Azmoun will miss three opening weeks of the 2023-24 Bundesliga season, which will kick off on August 18.

The Team Melli forward will also most likely miss a friendly match with Bulgaria.