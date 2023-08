Stevan Jovetic Linked with Persepolis: Report

Tasnim – Stevan Jovetic has reportedly been linked with a move to the Iranian team football club Persepolis.

This 33-year-old Montenegrin player has a history of playing in Manchester City, Inter Milan and Sevilla.

He recently left Hertha Berlin, which was relegated to Bundesliga 2, and is now a free agent.

Albanian striker Sokol Cikalleshi and English forward Benik Tunani Afobe have previously been linked with Persepolis.