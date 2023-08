Nassaji Completes Signing of Iraqi Forward Alaa Abbas

Tasnim – Iraqi international striker Alaa Abbas Abdulnabi Al-Farttoosi joined Nassaji football club of Iran on Thursday.

The 26-year-old forward has penned a two-year deal with the Iranian club for an undisclosed fee.

Abbas started his playing career in Baghdad-based club Al-Siyaha in 2011 and has also played in Iraqi teams Naft Al-Wasat, Naft Al-Junoob, Al-Quwa Al-Jawiya and Al-Zawraa.

Alaa Abbas has played 22 times for Iraq national football team and scored four goals.