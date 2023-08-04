Iran football team to face Cabo Verde

Tehran Times - Iran national football team will play a friendly match with Cabo Verde in early September.

Team Melli will play Bulgaria at the Hristo Botev Stadium in Plovdiv, Bulgaria, slated for Sept. 7 as well.

Mehdi Taj, head of Iran’s Football Federation, has confirmed that the National Team will also participate in the Jordan’s four-team tournament in Amman in October as part of preparation for the 2023 AFC Asian Cup.

Three-time winners Team Melli are drawn along the UAE, Hong Kong and Palestine in Group C.

The continental showpiece, scheduled for Jan. 12 to Feb. 10, 2024 promises to be a thrilling affair with seven former winners among the 24 teams - seeded in accordance with the latest FIFA World Ranking - divided into six groups.