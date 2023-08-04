Iran to Participate at Jordan’s Football Tournament

Tasnim – President of Iran Football Federation Mehdi Taj confirmed that Iran will take part in the four-a-side football tournament in Jordan in October.

Iran is scheduled to play Iraq on October 13 and will meet the winner of Jordan and Qatar match three days later.

Team Melli will also meet two friendly matches with Bulgaria and Cape Verde according to FIFA International Match Calendar (FIFA Days) in September.

Amir Ghalenoei’s side prepares for the 2023 AFC Asian Cup, where Iran has been drawn in Group C along the UAE, Hong Kong and Palestine.

