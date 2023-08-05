Tottenham Hotspur ‘seriously interested’ in signing Man Utd target Mehdi Taremi

Manutdnews - Tottenham Hotspur are seriously interested in signing Manchester United target Mehdi Taremi, according to Record.

The Iran international has been a key player for Porto over the past three seasons. He was in tremendous form last term with 31 goals and 14 assists from 51 appearances.

He is now prepared to take the next step in his career, and Record claim that the 31-year-old has always reserved the dream of playing in the Premier League.

United boss Erik ten Hag is a keen admirer of the striker, but it is reported that Spurs are currently in pole position to land his signature from Porto this summer.

The north London club are ‘seriously interested’ in signing Taremi, and are targeting a deal worth €24 million for him. Porto are holding out for around €30m.

Taremi would be a good back-up striker for United.

The Red Devils recently secured a €85m deal to sign striker Rasmus Hojlund from Atalanta.

The young Dane has huge potential and has been likened to Manchester City’s Erling Braut Haaland. Ten Hag chose to sign the 20-year-old over Randal Kolo Muani.

The manager may ideally want another low-cost back-up striker due to Anthony Martial’s injury woes. In our opinion, the club should make an approach for Taremi.

Taremi made a stunning 45 goal contributions at club level last term, and also scored twice for Iran during their 6-2 defeat to England in the World Cup group stage.

Aside from his goal involvements, the experienced star has also impressed with his distribution in the final third as well as his hold-up play and ability to win duels.

Super-agent Jorge Mendes is currently working with Porto and Spurs to sort out a deal, but United should consider hijacking the move. He would be a shrewd signing.

In our view, the Red Devils could lure Taremi ahead of Spurs after securing Champions League football. The pedigree of the club would be another enticing factor.