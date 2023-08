Rangelo Janga Linked with Esteghlal

Tasnim – Dutch striker Rangelo Maria Janga has been linked with Esteghlal football team.

The 31-year-old has traveled to Tehran, capital of Iran to negotiate with the Iranian club.

Janga has most recently played at Romanian club CFR Cluj.

He has played at Netherlands U-17 and U-19 football teams.

Esteghlal football club will make the final decision regarding the player until Wednesday.