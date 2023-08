Aliou Badji on Persepolis’ Radar: Report

Tasnim – Iranian football club Persepolis has reportedly set its sight on signing Senegalese forward Aliou Badji.

The 25-year-old striker joined Amiens last season and was loaned to Bordeaux.

Badji has played for Senegal U-20 football team 21 times and scored 13 goals.

Persepolis parted ways with Brazilian forward Leandro Pereira and Iranian forward Issa Alekasir at the end of the last season.

The Iran Professional League (IPL) titleholder will also compete at the 2023-24 AFC Champions League.