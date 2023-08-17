Persepolis edge Tractor, Sepahan beat Zob Ahan [VIDEO]

Tehran Times - Persepolis and Sepahan football teams emerged victorious against their hosts on Wednesday in the 2023/24 Iran’s Persian Gulf Pro League (PGPL) Matchweek 2.

Holders Persepolis defeated Tractor 1-0 at the Yadegar-e Emam Stadium in Tabriz. Saeid Sadeghi scored the solitary goal of the match in the 42nd minute.

At the Fooladshahr Stadium, Sepahan beat Zob Ahan 2-0 in Isfahan derby. Reza Asadi found the back of the net from the penalty spot in the 53rd minute and Shahriar Moghanlou doubled the advantage in the 65th minute.

Furthermore, Shams Azar suffered a 2-1 home loss against Havadar, Mes drew 1-1 with Nassaji in Rafsanjan, and Foolad were defeated by Sanat Naft 2-1 in Ahvaz.

On Tuesday, Aluminum had defeated Esteghlal Khuzestan 1-0 and Paykan and Gol Gohar shared the spoils in a goalless draw.

Esteghlal are scheduled to play Malavan in Tehran’s Azadi Stadium on Thursday.