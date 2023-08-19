Iran, Angola friendly confirmed

Tehran Times - Mehdi Mohammad Nabi, Vice President of Iran Football Federation, confirmed that Iran will host Angola in a friendly match in Tehran.

The match will be held at the Azadi Stadium on Sept. 12.

Iran played Angola in Group D of the 2006 FIFA World Cup, where the two teams shared the spoil in a 1-1 draw.

Amir Ghalenoei’s team will play Bulgaria at the Hristo Botev Stadium in Plovdiv, Bulgaria, slated for Sept. 7 as part of preparation for the 2023 AFC Asian Cup.

Three-time winners Iran are drawn along the UAE, Hong Kong and Palestine in Group C.