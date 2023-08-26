Azmoun Has No Plan to Participate at 2023 Asian Cup

Tasnim – Media reports suggest that Sardar Azmoun reassured Roma that he is not planning to participate in the 2023 AFC Asian Cup later this year.

The 28-year-old striker landed in Rome Thursday night ahead of his medical with the capital club.

Azmoun will join Roma on loan from Bayer Leverkusen with a buy option of €12 million.

The Iran international’s arrival was met with lukewarm reception from Roma supporters who expressed concern with the player’s physical condition and his status for the upcoming Asian Cup.

Furthermore, contrary to previous reports, Azmoun has recovered from an injury he suffered a few weeks ago and is expected to train regularly with the rest of the team.