Navidkia Shortlisted to Lead Foolad: IPL

Tasnim – Moharram Navidkia has been shortlisted to take charge of Iranian football club Foolad.

Navidkia, 41, has been without a team since parting company with Sepahan in June 2022.

Foolad parted ways with Alireza Mansourian following poor results in the 2023-24 Iran Professional League (IPL).

The Ahvaz-based football club has lost three out of three matches in the new season.

Foolad will host Persepolis on Wednesday in Foolad Arena.