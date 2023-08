Argentine Striker Blanco Reaches Agreement with Esteghlal

Tasnim – Iranian football club Esteghlal reached an agreement with Gustavo Blanco Leschuk.

The 31-year-old forward will join the Blues from Spanish football team Eibar.

The Argentine striker started playing career in his homeland team Arsenal de Sarandí in 2011 and has also played in Anzhi Makhachkala, Wydad Casablanca, Málaga, Antalyaspor and Oviedo.

Esteghlal, headed by Javad Nekounam, will meet Persepolis in the Tehran derby in IPL Matchweek 5, slated for early October.