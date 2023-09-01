Porto chief: ‘Problem between Milan and Taremi’

Football-Italia - FC Porto director Vitor Baia insists the club has agreed all terms with Milan for Medhi Taremi, but ‘they now need to strike a deal with the player, so negotiations continue.’

The transfer seemed to be done last night for €15m plus bonuses, while the player was all set to sign a three-year contract worth €1.5m per season.

However, suddenly problems emerged and it was not entirely clear what was the cause, with some referencing a different intermediary who had been called in by Porto.

“Porto and Milan agreed terms for Taremi, but they now need to strike a deal with the player, so negotiations continue,” FC Porto director and former goalkeeper Vitor Baia told Sportitalia.

The original intermediary, Daria Bahrami, was at Casa Milan this afternoon for a meeting, but Calciomercato.com insist she was not the one holding up the deal.

It has also been noted that a salary of just €1.5m per season seems extraordinarily low and that raised suspicions it was meant to be bolstered by add-ons and commission.

Portuguese newspaper Record claim Taremi is upset at not being informed of changes in the agreement.

Meanwhile, Lorenzo Colombo is all set to join Monza on loan, but that too might be abandoned if Milan cannot sign a replacement.