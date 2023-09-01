Sardar Azmoun: “I’m ready to die for Roma.”

Romapress - Sardar Azmoun is nearing his first appearance on the bench for Roma after joining the Giallorossi a week ago.

The Iran international took part in his first training session earlier today and is expected to be included in Mourinho’s squad list for tomorrow’s match with Milan.

In a brief video appearance caught by calciomercato.it as he was walking into his hotel for the night, Azmoun highlighted his determination to do well for his new club after finding himself subject of fans’ skepticism with regards to his form and his contribution to the team.

When asked if he was ready to play, Azmoun replied to the news outlet, “I’m ready to die [for Roma.]”