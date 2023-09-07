Saudi Arabia, Iran Football Federations Sign New MoU

Tasnim – The Saudi Arabian Football Federation (SAFF) and the Football Federation Islamic Republic of Iran (FFIRI) officially signed a new partnership, marking a new step in football collaboration between the two nations.

In a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed Monday, SAFF and FFIRI have committed to working together to advance the growth and promotion of football in both Saudi Arabia and Iran.

“This is a truly historic day for two nations bound by an enduring love for football, a sport adored by millions with so much potential still to explore and realize. We are delighted to sign a MoU with the Saudi Arabian Football Federation,” Mehdi Taj, the president of FFIRI, said.

Under the terms of the MoU, the focus will primarily be on grassroots football development, with comprehensive training courses for coaches and referees at the forefront, Arabianbusiness.com reported.

In addition, the partnership aims to support the development of women’s football at the local and regional levels, to ensure gender inclusivity in the sport.