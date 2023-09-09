Roma believe in Sardar Azmoun as long-term option

Romapress - Roma are reportedly set to significantly rely on Sardar Azmoun this season.

Despite arriving at the capital club on loan with a buy option, Azmoun is said to be the kind of player that Roma would like to bet on long-term.

Azmoun had been close to joining Roma in 2021 from Zenith, but ultimately talks fell through and the Iran international signed with Bayer Leverkusen instead.

According to Corriere dello Sport, Roma – and Jose Mourinho especially – believe that Azmoun can redeem himself in Italy after two difficult seasons in the Bundesliga.

The striker is set to make his first appearance for the Giallorossi in the upcoming match with Empoli.

Despite not having been included in Roma’s UEFA list and thus not being eligible for the club’s Europa League campaign, Azmoun is expected to make his contribution felt in Serie A and Coppa Italia.