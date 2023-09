Spanish Midfielder Nono Joins Nassaji: IPL

Tasnim – José Antonio Delgado Villar, known as Nono, joined the Iranian football club Nassaji.

The 30-year-old midfielder has penned a one-year deal with the team.

Nono started his playing career in Betis B in 2011 and has also played in Elche, Slovan Bratislava and Saudi Arabia’s Damac.

Nassaji has been drawn along with Mumbai City, Al Hilal SFC and PFC Navbahor Namangan in Group D of the 2023-24 AFC Champions League.