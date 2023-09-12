Persepolis complete signing of Nabil Bahoui

Tehran Times - Iranian football club Persepolis completed the signing of Swedish forward Nabil Bahoui on Tuesday.

The Moroccan-Swedish forward has penned a one-year deal for an undisclosed fee.

He has most recently played at Qatar SC.

Nabil represented Swedish national team in a friendly game against Estonia in 2014 and he was also in the squad when Sweden played Austria in the 2016 European Championship qualifiers.

The 32-year-old forward began his playing career in Sweden’s IF Brommapojkarna and has also played at Germany’s Hamburger SV, Switzerland’s Grasshoppers and Saudi Arabia’s Al-Ahli.

Persepolis are scheduled to meet Al Nassr of Saudi Arabi on Sept. 19 in Group E of the 2023/24 AFC Champions League.