Ilgiz Tantashev to Officiate Persepolis, Al Nassr Match

Tasnim – Uzbekistan’s Ilgiz Tantashev will officiate the match between Iran’s Persepolis and Saudi Arabia’s Al Nassr.

The match will take place in Tehran’s Azadi Stadium in Group E of the 2023-24 AFC Champions League.

He will be assisted by his compatriots Andrey Sapenko and Timur Gaynullin.

The Video Assistant Referee (VAR) system will be used in this match.