Real Madrid will reportedly look to sign cultured Iranian striker Mehdi Taremi

Thehardtackle - According to a report by Spanish outlet Defensa Central, Mehdi Taremi is the subject of interest from Real Madrid. The Merengues do not usually sign players in the January transfer window. But they will look to secure the services of the FC Porto striker on loan if Carlo Ancelotti demands a striker this coming winter.

Mehdi Taremi spent his formative years in his homeland and did not leave Iran until 2018. One of the most underrated strikers in the world right now, the 31-year-old rose to prominence late in his twenties. But he has not looked back since joining FC Porto from Rio Ave in August 2020.

The Iranian international has been a prolific performer for Porto in the last three years and scored 31 goals in the 2022/23 season. That brought a lot of interest in his services, with AC Milan and Tottenham Hotspur among his suitors. But a move did not materialise, and Taremi has yet to find the back of the net thus far this term.

Despite embarking on a slow start to the 2023/24 campaign, Taremi’s stock remains high. And recent reports have claimed that Tottenham might revive the move to sign the cultured striker in 2024. But they will likely face competition from Real Madrid if they return to the scene in January.

The Merengues chose not to replace Karim Benzema in the summer transfer window. While they have not felt his void due to Jude Bellingham’s stupendous start to life as a Real Madrid player, the Spanish giants still need a prolific attacker. Taremi has thus emerged as a viable target for Real Madrid.

The report claims that Florentino Perez will sanction a loan move in the January transfer window if Carlo Ancelotti demands a striker. And while the Real Madrid manager has Joselu in his squad, it will not hurt to have another option at his disposal.

Taremi has shown that he is a late bloomer with his exploits in the 2022/23 season. And Real Madrid might launch the offensive for the cultured 31-year-old striker if he rediscovers his best touch in the coming weeks.