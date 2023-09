Feyenoord’s Jahanbakhsh Scores against Celtic [VIDEO]

Tasnim – Feyenoord football team defeated Scotland’s Celtic 2-0 in Group E of the 2023-24 UEFA Champions League on Tuesday.

The goals were from Calvin Stengs in the 45th and Alireza Jahanbakhsh in the 76th minute.

Scotland players Lagerbielk and Odin Thiago Holm were sent off in the 63rd and 68th minutes, respectively.

Feyenoord will travel to Madrid on October 4 to play Atlético Madrid.