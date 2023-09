Taremi Nets As Porto Beats Shakhtar Donetsk [VIDEO]

Tasnim – Porto football team defeated Shakhtar Donetsk 3-1 at the Volksparkstadion in its 2023-24 UEFA Champions League campaign opener on Tuesday.

Galeno netted a brace for the visiting team in the eighth and 15th minutes and Mehdi Taremi was on target for Porto in the 29th minute.

Kevin Kelsy scored Shakhtar’s only goal in the 13th minute.

Porto will host Barcelona on October 4 in Group H.