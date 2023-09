Benzema Fit for Sepahan Match: 2023-24 ACL Matchday 2

Tasnim – Al-Ittihad football club forward Karim Benzema will be fit for the match against Sepahan in the 2023-24 AFC Champions League (ACL) Matchday 2.

The French star missed the match against Uzbekistan’s AGMK, where the Saudis Arabian team defeated its rival 3-0 in Jeddah.

Al-Ittihad will travel to Isfahan on October 2 to meet the Iranian team.

Sepahan was held to a 2-2 draw by Iraqi team Al-Quwa Al-Jawiya in Group C in its opening match.